Trades Unions elect new Labour Leader

In our party we choose our party leader by a ballot of party members in which each member has one vote of equal value.
The Labour Party have just elected their new Leader in a system which gives some members several votes, and which allows Trades Union members who are not Labour Party members to have a third of the votes, and which allows those Trades Unions to promote a particualr candidate in the ballot mailing.
So they now have a Leader who has the support of neither the members nor the MPs.
No wonder they don't support Fairer Votes!
