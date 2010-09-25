Saturday, September 25, 2010

Trades Unions elect new Labour Leader

In our party we choose our party leader by a ballot of party members in which each member has one vote of equal value.

The Labour Party have just elected their new Leader in a system which gives some members several votes, and which allows Trades Union members who are not Labour Party members to have a third of the votes, and which allows those Trades Unions to promote a particualr candidate in the ballot mailing.

So they now have a Leader who has the support of neither the members nor the MPs.

No wonder they don't support Fairer Votes!
