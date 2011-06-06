The Daily Mail - what a bunch of cnuts

And the article is written so badly that it is not at all clear whether this particular rude word was broadcast or not.
This is what was actually said by Sandi Toksvig during an episdoe of The News Quiz:
‘It’s the Tories who have put the ‘n’ into cuts,’Yet the Mail reported this as:
"But the BBC is again at the centre of a decency row after it broadcast the word deemed the most offensive word in the English language in the early evening."Except that the BBC didn't actually broadcast the word at all.
Anyone would think that the bunch of cnuts at the Daily Mail had it in for the Beeb and would use every available opportunity to have a go.
(Declaration of interest - Paul Mayhew-Archer is a friend.)
