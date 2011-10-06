Steve Jobs RIP - Inspiring 2005 speech

I'm not an Apple fanboy as many seem to be, but I certainly recognise that Steve Jobs' vision has had a major impact on how we live our lives today.
I've never owned a Mac, and don't yet have an iPad, but I do make good use of my iPod which was given to me as a leaving present by my colleagues when I left the Campaigns Dept. a few years ago.
It's clear from reading the obituaries that Steve Jobs wasn't perfect, and that he was very aware of this, but his drive and innovation deserve recognition.
This was his 2005 Stanford University Comemncement Address. I think it is quite inspirational, particularly his willingness to learn from his experience and his resilience.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UF8uR6Z6KLc
Hat tip: DailyKos
