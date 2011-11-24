Queen have been my favourite band since I first started listening to rock and pop music and Freddie Mercury is simply the best rock front man of all time.
Queen's Greatest Hits was one of the first five albums I bought (in 1983, as you ask), and I played it daily for months, staggered by the brilliance of the songs.
The reaction to Queen's performance at Live Aid, in front of an audience who had bought tickets for the event, not for them, demonstrated Freddie's outstanding ability to work a live crowd.
And their performance at Newcastle St. James Park, Newcastle, on the Magic Tour, remains the best gig I have ever been lucky enough to witness.
20 years ago today I remember reading in The Observer that Freddie had said publicly that he had AIDS. In those pre-internet days, days, rumours traveled more slowly. and it wasn't until listening to the radio the following morning that I heard that he had died. I remember being incredibly upset by the news. Freddie wasn't just liked by his fans, he was adored.
For much of their career Queen were not liked by the critics. Perhaps this was because they weren't easily categorised, or because the members of the band all liked their privacy. 20 years later they are more popular than ever, with several of their songs having become worldwide anthems.
Just as a reminder of how good they were, here are three favourites of mine:
First that classic Live Aid performance:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vofSgnnnIrI
Secondly a great video and the song you're most likely to hear me sing at a Karaoke. It includes the only guitar solo I ever learned properly:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zO6D_BAuYCI&ob=av2e
And finally the last video Freddie filmed, looking visibly ill, and which still brings a tear to my eye:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCMV1j_VnVs&feature=related
By this point Freddie was very frail, and the video was produced in black and white to help hide how unwell he was. Despite his illness Freddie was determined to get down as many vocals as he could manage while he still could. He recorded most of the vocals for what would end up being the Made In Heaven album before he died, often having to rest between takes and in great pain in the studio.
The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, held six months after Freddie's death, highlighted for me just what a fantastic vocalist he was. The line up of vocalists was pretty impressive that day, including George Michael, Annie Lennox, Elton John, Roger Daltrey and Axl Rose. But between them they couldn't manage the range and power of Freddie Mercury.
My thoughts are with his family and friends today.
5 comments:
RIP Freddie
This is a really good read for me. Must agree that you are one of the coolest blogger I ever saw. Thanks for posting this useful information.
seo company toronto
This topic was your advantage among other blogs out there. This blog contains and provide definitely unique ideas and information.
“Is this the real life, is this just fantasy, Caught in a landslide, No escape from reality” It is Freddie Mercury who provided the world with some great music. He was also music mad and played records on the family's old record player, stacking the singles to play constantly. The music he was able to get was mostly Indian, but some Western music was available. He would sing along to either and preferred music to school work.
Cool!
Post a Comment