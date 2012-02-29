Davy Jones Takes His Last Train ...

Along with The Banana Splits and various old black and white US TV series like Flash Gordon Saturday mornings when I was a kid were about The Monkees.
They were funny, got involved in all sorts of japes (yes, we had japes back then) and had great songs too.
Originally conceived as a US TV programme about a pop group, riding on the wave of Beatlemania, they started having massive hits before the show had even aired and became one of the most successful pop acts of the late sixties.
A couple of years ago my family got me The Definitive Monkees CD for my birthday and it has been a favourite car CD ever since. (There aren't many that we all like!)
Every time I listen to them it makes me feel happy.
I was therefore saddened to hear that Davy Jones* has passed away.
This was their first single and a US number one:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUZeZ1e441A&feature=related
This is one of my favourite Monkees tracks:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y08ingivLdQ&feature=related
And this is one of their early classics, written by Neil Diamond, whose own take on it is also very good, and later covered by Vic Reeves:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfuBREMXxts
Serious fans would point out that these were all tracks written for them as part of the TV series on which they didn't play. They went on to write and record in their own right and were a pretty talented bunch.
*David Bowie changed his name from Jones because of this.
10 comments:
Here is a good online memorial for Davy. You can light a virtual candle or send virtual candles free of charge. http://www.memorialmatters.com/memorials.php?page=DavyJones
Davy Jones was a member of the Monkees and was a very good English recording artist and actor. Davy died on 29th February 2012 and it was a great loss to the world. He started acting in London and then on Broadway and nominated for a Tony award. He was a great guy and was liked a lot by the girls throughout the world. The girls could be seen going crazy on the performance of this guy.
Thank a lot for a nice share you have given to us with such an large collection of information. Great work you have done by sharing them to all.
There is currently quite a lot of information around this subject. Thank you so much author.
I think you will do much better later on I appreciate anything you have combined with my knowledge base.
warm Greeting
Have you been thinking about the power sources and the tiles whom use blocks
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out the new stuff you post.
food processing machines
Nice article, thanks for the information.
You are done the great job for writing the wonder full blog.I am highly obalized to get the opportunity to read the blog like that.
Thanks
hydraulic press manufacturer
Thank you for the information you have provided, I am really happy because this post with my knowledge increaseth, visit our website manuel
prediksi bola ssc napoli vs cagliari 7 mei 2014 serie a
prediksi bola ssc napoli vs cagliari 7 mei 2014 serie a
prediksi skor fiorentina vs sassuolo 7 mei 2014
prediksi skor fiorentina vs sassuolo 7 mei 2014
prediksi skor fiorentina vs sassuolo 7 mei 2014
prediksi akurat manchester united vs hull city 7 mei 2014 liga inggris
prediksi bola valladolid vs real madrid 8 mei 2014 liga bbva
prediksi bola valladolid vs real madrid 8 mei 2014 liga bbva
prediksi bola sunderland vs west bromwich albion 8 mei 2014 epl
prediksi bola sunderland vs west bromwich albion 8 mei 2014 epl
prediksi bola manchester city vs aston villa 8 mei 2014 epl
prediksi bola manchester city vs aston villa 8 mei 2014 epl
Post a Comment